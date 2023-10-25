VETERANS DAY: What's open, what's closed | Giveaways, specials and other deals | Big crowds expected at Arlington National Cemetery | Veterans Day events
Universal Stainless: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

October 25, 2023, 6:49 AM

BRIDGEVILLE, Pa. (AP) — BRIDGEVILLE, Pa. (AP) — Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Inc. (USAP) on Wednesday reported profit of $1.9 million in its third quarter.

The Bridgeville, Pennsylvania-based company said it had net income of 20 cents per share.

The specialty steel maker posted revenue of $71.3 million in the period.

_____

