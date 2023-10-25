United Rentals: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — United Rentals Inc. (URI) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of $703 million.…

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — United Rentals Inc. (URI) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of $703 million.

On a per-share basis, the Stamford, Connecticut-based company said it had net income of $10.29. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and costs related to mergers and acquisitions, came to $11.73 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $11.32 per share.

The equipment rental company posted revenue of $3.77 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.68 billion.

United Rentals expects full-year revenue in the range of $14.1 billion to $14.3 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on URI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/URI

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.