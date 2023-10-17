United: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — United Airlines Holdings Inc. (UAL) on Tuesday reported third-quarter earnings of $1.14 billion. On…

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — United Airlines Holdings Inc. (UAL) on Tuesday reported third-quarter earnings of $1.14 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Chicago-based company said it had profit of $3.42. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $3.65 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.40 per share.

The airline posted revenue of $14.48 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $14.44 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on UAL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/UAL

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.