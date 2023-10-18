United Community Banks: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

BLAIRSVILLE, Ga. (AP) — BLAIRSVILLE, Ga. (AP) — United Community Banks Inc. (UCBI) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of $47.9…

BLAIRSVILLE, Ga. (AP) — BLAIRSVILLE, Ga. (AP) — United Community Banks Inc. (UCBI) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of $47.9 million.

The Blairsville, Georgia-based bank said it had earnings of 39 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions, came to 45 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 46 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $355.1 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $234.5 million, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $246.5 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on UCBI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/UCBI

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.