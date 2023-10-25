United Bankshares: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

EAST CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — EAST CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — United Bankshares Inc. (UBSI) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of…

EAST CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — EAST CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — United Bankshares Inc. (UBSI) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of $96.2 million.

The bank, based in East Charleston, West Virginia, said it had earnings of 71 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 66 cents per share.

The holding company for United Bank posted revenue of $390.6 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $263 million, which also topped Street forecasts.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on UBSI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/UBSI

