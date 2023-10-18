UniFirst: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

WILMINGTON, Mass. (AP) — WILMINGTON, Mass. (AP) — UniFirst Corp. (UNF) on Wednesday reported net income of $27.6 million in…

WILMINGTON, Mass. (AP) — WILMINGTON, Mass. (AP) — UniFirst Corp. (UNF) on Wednesday reported net income of $27.6 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Wilmington, Massachusetts-based company said it had net income of $1.47. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.75 per share.

The uniform provider posted revenue of $571.9 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $103.7 million, or $5.53 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.23 billion.

UniFirst expects full-year earnings to be $6.52 to $7.16 per share, with revenue in the range of $2.42 billion to $2.44 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on UNF at https://www.zacks.com/ap/UNF

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.