UMB: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — UMB Financial Corp. (UMBF) on Tuesday reported third-quarter net income of $96.6 million.

The bank, based in Kansas City, Missouri, said it had earnings of $1.98 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $2.02 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.76 per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $605.3 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $362.2 million, falling short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $363.8 million.

