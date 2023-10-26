Ultralife: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NEWARK, N.Y. (AP) — NEWARK, N.Y. (AP) — Ultralife Corp. (ULBI) on Thursday reported net income of $1.3 million in…

NEWARK, N.Y. (AP) — NEWARK, N.Y. (AP) — Ultralife Corp. (ULBI) on Thursday reported net income of $1.3 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Newark, New York-based company said it had profit of 8 cents. Earnings, adjusted for pretax expenses, came to 10 cents per share.

The power and communications systems maker posted revenue of $39.5 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ULBI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ULBI

