U.S. Steel: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

PITTSBURGH (AP) — PITTSBURGH (AP) — United States Steel Corp. (X) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $299 million.

On a per-share basis, the Pittsburgh-based company said it had net income of $1.20. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.40 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.15 per share.

The steel maker posted revenue of $4.43 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.39 billion.

