U.S. Home Prices May Be Down But These Markets Are Still Soaring

It’s been an odd year for the U.S. housing market. As 2022 drew to a close, real estate experts and news outlets repeatedly warned of a looming market slowdown amid rising mortgage rates. That held true as 2023 arrived. Existing home sales reached an eight-year low in January 2023 while the national median home price fell nearly 5% from July 2022 to January 2023, according to the Case-Shiller Home Price Index.

There was also a steady uptick in the months’ supply of homes for sale at the end of 2022, typically an indication that the market was headed for more balanced territory, according to the National Association of Realtors.

However, this trend didn’t stick. Home prices have rebounded from their rapid descent in the first half of 2023. The amount of supply also returned to lower levels, and according to the Case-Shiller Index, the median home price in July increased by 1% year over year, up by 6% since the index’s trough in January.

Data still indicates the market is down year over year; however, not all of the housing market has grown cold. Many markets are seeing double-digit growth in prices compared with the year prior. Regionality has always played an important role in the housing market, and right now it seems location matters more than ever.

Several expensive housing markets in addition to certain areas that saw unprecedented growth from 2020 to 2022 have seen prices drop. Other markets are soaring, thanks to the area’s general affordability, low housing supply and high demand for housing.

Affordability Is Driving Demand

With the combination of high home prices and mortgage rates that remain higher than 7%, affordability remains the greatest concern for homebuyers today.

Low-cost housing markets, particularly across the Midwest, remain incredibly popular right now. Not only is the median home price in many of these markets far below the U.S. average but the cost of living is more affordable.

“Markets that offer more affordability and are growing in population and job opportunities have seen relatively more appreciation in recent months,” says Selma Hepp, CoreLogic’s chief economist. “Cincinnati home prices were up 6.1% in August, while Kansas City home prices were up 5.1% — both up much more than the appreciation recorded nationally (up 2.9% year-over-year).”

The median prices for single-family homes and condos remained below $250,000 in approximately 60% of the Midwest metropolitan areas analyzed in ATTOM’s most recent home sales report.

“In nearly 90% of these areas, prices stayed below $300,000,” says Rob Barber, CEO of ATTOM. “In contrast, only a third of metro areas in the Northeast and South, and none in the West, reported median values under $250,000 during the same quarter.”

Before the pandemic, people had no choice but to live near where they worked. This is why big-industry cities like San Francisco and New York City have been among the most expensive housing markets in the country. But now that remote working has gone mainstream, people have a say in where they live. And affordability is driving their home-buying decisions.

Rising home prices are not limited to major metropolitan areas across the Midwest. Many smaller cities across the region are seeing prices soar. According to Redfin data, in August 2023, home prices in Rockford, Illinois, were up 16% year over year, selling for a median price of $145,000. On average, homes in Rockford sell after eight days on the market, compared with 30 days last year.

Omaha, Nebraska, isn’t far behind. In August 2023, Omaha home prices were up 5.8% compared to last year, selling for a median price of $275,000. Homes sold after an average of nine days on the market, compared with eight days last year.

What Markets Are Slowing?

But home prices are not soaring everywhere. High-cost markets, particularly out West, are falling. In Seattle, for example, the median sales price is $810,000, a drop of 4.6% year over year, according to Redfin data. The median sales price in Portland, Oregon, is also down 4.3% compared with last year. Depp notes that some “large urban gateway areas (San Francisco, New York; Washington, D.C.; Los Angeles) are struggling with other issues that are holding demand back for urban living (homelessness, fewer people going back to offices, underutilization of public transit, less foot traffic) — all of which impact desirability for living in those cities.”

Other major metropolitan cities, like Phoenix, are experiencing a slowdown, but for very different reasons. States in the South and West that make up the Sun Belt were recently the fastest-growing market across the country. People flocked to these states during the pandemic, in search of favorable weather and more affordable housing, once they could work remotely.

From June 2020 to June 2022, Phoenix saw its median home price rise by nearly 20%. During that same period median home prices in Austin, Texas, rose by 11.5%, and in Las Vegas home prices rose by 23%. But this rate of growth isn’t sustainable. Wages haven’t been able to catch up and these markets reached their tipping point. Prices haven’t fallen in all of these markets, but the rate of home price growth has surely stalled.

According to Redfin data, the median home price for Las Vegas in August has risen by a mere 1.6% year over year; Phoenix is up by 2% and Austin is actually down by 3%.

Some high-demand markets across the Southeast are on fire. Florida is particularly hot right now, with median home prices in Miami up by 7.7% year over year.

Tampa’s housing market, which includes the neighboring cities of Clearwater and St. Petersburg, is among the fastest-growing housing markets in the country based on recent data from Redfin. As of August 2023, the median sale price for homes in Tampa was nearly 20% higher than the year before, while St. Petersburg was up close to 14%. These markets are experiencing rapid growth due to a limited supply of housing and heavy demand largely for a better quality of life and natural amenities (beach and favorable weather in winter). There is a steady influx of new residents coming to these markets from overseas and from colder, more expensive cities like New York; Chicago; Washington, D.C.; and Philadelphia. This imbalance in supply and demand is driving prices higher despite high-interest rates and record-high home pricing.

Like the Midwest, big cities aren’t the only areas in the Southeast that are soaring. Many smaller cities are seeing high demand and thus higher home pricing. For example, Tallahassee, the capital city of Florida, is up 22.5% since last year. The coastal city of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, is up 22% as well low-country hot spot Charleston, South Carolina, up nearly 20%.

How Long Will These Markets Stay Hot?

Hepp predicts soaring markets across the Midwest to balance out in the coming year. “Home price appreciation is likely to return to lower levels over the next year (to about 2% according to CoreLogic HPI forecast for July 2024) as local households start getting priced out of local markets due to higher home prices,” she says.

Hepp adds, that “Home sales activity at the moment is highly dependent on availability of homes for sales. As a result, markets with new construction are likely to see more activity and more vibrant housing markets.” Barber agrees that the red-hot markets won’t stay like that forever. Florida has one of the highest insurance rates in the country, which only addsto the cost of homeownership.

“Naturally, there will come a point where prices could reach a level where affordability becomes a concern for prospective homebuyers, potentially leading to a moderation in price increases. However, in many areas we have not reached that critical threshold yet,” he says.

For now, homebuyers and investors in these red-hot markets should expect prices to continue soaring at a moderate rate for the time being. Until supply can better meet demand, home prices are likely to grow.

