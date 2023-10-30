Two Harbors Investments: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ST. LOUIS PARK, Minn. (AP) — ST. LOUIS PARK, Minn. (AP) — Two Harbors Investments Corp. (TWO) on Monday reported…

ST. LOUIS PARK, Minn. (AP) — ST. LOUIS PARK, Minn. (AP) — Two Harbors Investments Corp. (TWO) on Monday reported profit of $306.2 million in its third quarter.

The St. Louis Park, Minnesota-based company said it had net income of $2.81 per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 1 cent per share.

The real estate investment trust that invests in mortgage-backed securities posted revenue of $123.6 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was -$49.5 million.

