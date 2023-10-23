TrustCo: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

VETERANS DAY: What's open, what's closed | Giveaways, specials and other deals | Big crowds expected at Arlington National Cemetery | Veterans Day events
The Associated Press

October 23, 2023, 4:06 PM

GLENVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — GLENVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — TrustCo Bank Corp. NY (TRST) on Monday reported net income of $14.7 million in its third quarter.

The Glenville, New York-based bank said it had earnings of 77 cents per share.

The holding company for Trustco Bank posted revenue of $62.1 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $46.8 million, which missed Street forecasts.

