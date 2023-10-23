TrueBlue: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — TrueBlue Inc. (TBI) on Monday reported a loss of $10,000 in its…

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — TrueBlue Inc. (TBI) on Monday reported a loss of $10,000 in its third quarter.

The Tacoma, Washington-based company said it had a loss of less than 1 cent on a per-share basis. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 16 cents per share.

The blue-collar temporary staffing company posted revenue of $473.2 million in the period.

