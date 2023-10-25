Tronox: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

VETERANS DAY: What's open, what's closed | Giveaways, specials and other deals | Big crowds expected at Arlington National Cemetery | Veterans Day events
The Associated Press

October 25, 2023, 5:44 PM

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — Tronox Holdings plc (TROX) on Wednesday reported a loss of $14 million in its third quarter.

The Stamford, Connecticut-based company said it had a loss of 9 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 8 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 5 cents per share.

The producer of titanium ore and titanium dioxide posted revenue of $662 million in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $712.3 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TROX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TROX

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

