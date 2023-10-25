Tronox: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — Tronox Holdings plc (TROX) on Wednesday reported a loss of $14 million…

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — Tronox Holdings plc (TROX) on Wednesday reported a loss of $14 million in its third quarter.

The Stamford, Connecticut-based company said it had a loss of 9 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 8 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 5 cents per share.

The producer of titanium ore and titanium dioxide posted revenue of $662 million in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $712.3 million.

_____

