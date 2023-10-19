Triumph Financial: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Triumph Financial, Inc. (TFIN) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $12.8 million. On…

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Triumph Financial, Inc. (TFIN) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $12.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the Dallas-based company said it had profit of 51 cents.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 37 cents per share.

The financial holding company posted revenue of $120.9 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $104.7 million, falling short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $107.6 million.

