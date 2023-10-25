TriNet: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

DUBLIN, Calif. (AP) — DUBLIN, Calif. (AP) — TriNet Group Inc. (TNET) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of $94 million.…

On a per-share basis, the Dublin, California-based company said it had net income of $1.63. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.91 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.42 per share.

The human resources services outsourcing company posted revenue of $1.22 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $348 million, also exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $315.3 million.

For the current quarter ending in December, TriNet expects its per-share earnings to range from 59 cents to $1.33.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $6.90 to $7.55 per share.

