TriNet: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

TriNet: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

October 25, 2023, 5:19 PM

DUBLIN, Calif. (AP) — DUBLIN, Calif. (AP) — TriNet Group Inc. (TNET) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of $94 million.

On a per-share basis, the Dublin, California-based company said it had net income of $1.63. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.91 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.42 per share.

The human resources services outsourcing company posted revenue of $1.22 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $348 million, also exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $315.3 million.

For the current quarter ending in December, TriNet expects its per-share earnings to range from 59 cents to $1.33.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $6.90 to $7.55 per share.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TNET at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TNET

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

