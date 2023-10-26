TriMas: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich. (AP) — BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich. (AP) — TriMas Corp. (TRS) on Thursday reported net income of $16.5…

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich. (AP) — BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich. (AP) — TriMas Corp. (TRS) on Thursday reported net income of $16.5 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Bloomfield Hills, Michigan-based company said it had net income of 40 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 57 cents per share.

The maker of packaging materials, aerospace components and other engineered parts posted revenue of $235.3 million in the period, missing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $247.1 million.

TriMas expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.80 to $1.95 per share.

