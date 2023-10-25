TriCo: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CHICO, Calif. (AP) — CHICO, Calif. (AP) — TriCo Bancshares (TCBK) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of $30.6 million. The…

CHICO, Calif. (AP) — CHICO, Calif. (AP) — TriCo Bancshares (TCBK) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of $30.6 million.

The Chico, California-based bank said it had earnings of 92 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 89 cents per share.

The holding company for Tri Counties Bank posted revenue of $128.4 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $104.1 million, also surpassing Street forecasts.

