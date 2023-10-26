VETERANS DAY: What's open, what's closed | Giveaways, specials and other deals | Big crowds expected at Arlington National Cemetery | Veterans Day events
Tri Pointe: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

October 26, 2023

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. (AP) — INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. (AP) — Tri Pointe Homes Inc. (TPH) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $75.4 million.

The Incline Village, Nevada-based company said it had net income of 76 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 54 cents per share.

The home builder posted revenue of $827.8 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $825.3 million, which also beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $742.5 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TPH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TPH

