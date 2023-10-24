VETERANS DAY: What's open, what's closed | Giveaways, specials and other deals | Big crowds expected at Arlington National Cemetery | Veterans Day events
Travelzoo: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

October 24, 2023, 7:12 AM

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Travelzoo (TZOO) on Tuesday reported net income of $2.3 million in its third quarter.

The New York-based company said it had net income of 16 cents per share.

The global media commerce company posted revenue of $20.6 million in the period.

