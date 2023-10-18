Travelers: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — The Travelers Cos. (TRV) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of $404 million.…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — The Travelers Cos. (TRV) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of $404 million.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had profit of $1.74. Earnings, adjusted for investment costs, were $1.95 per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.93 per share.

The insurer posted revenue of $10.64 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $10.7 billion, exceeding Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $10.5 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TRV at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TRV

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.