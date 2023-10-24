TransUnion: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — TransUnion (TRU) on Tuesday reported a loss of $399.8 million in its third quarter.…

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — TransUnion (TRU) on Tuesday reported a loss of $399.8 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Chicago-based company said it had a loss of $2.07. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs and non-recurring costs, came to 91 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 14 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 95 cents per share.

The credit reporting company posted revenue of $968.7 million in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Thirteen analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $982 million.

For the current quarter ending in December, TransUnion expects its per-share earnings to range from 67 cents to 72 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $917 million to $932 million for the fiscal fourth quarter.

TransUnion expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.24 to $3.28 per share, with revenue ranging from $3.79 billion to $3.81 billion.

