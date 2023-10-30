Transocean: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

STEINHAUSEN, Switzerland (AP) — STEINHAUSEN, Switzerland (AP) — Transocean Ltd. (RIG) on Monday reported a loss of $220 million in…

STEINHAUSEN, Switzerland (AP) — STEINHAUSEN, Switzerland (AP) — Transocean Ltd. (RIG) on Monday reported a loss of $220 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Steinhausen, Switzerland-based company said it had a loss of 28 cents. Losses, adjusted for pretax gains, were 36 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 22 cents per share.

The offshore oil and gas drilling contractor posted revenue of $713 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $721 million, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $738.2 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RIG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RIG

