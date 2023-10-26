VETERANS DAY: What's open, what's closed | Giveaways, specials and other deals | Big crowds expected at Arlington National Cemetery | Veterans Day events
Tradeweb: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

October 26, 2023, 7:10 AM

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Tradeweb Markets Inc. (TW) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $98.6 million.

The New York-based company said it had earnings of 46 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, came to 55 cents per share.

The results matched Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 55 cents per share.

The electronic marketplaces operator posted revenue of $328.4 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $328.4 million, beating Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $327.3 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TW at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TW

