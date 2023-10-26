Tractor Supply: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (AP) — BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (AP) — Tractor Supply Co. (TSCO) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $255 million.…

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (AP) — BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (AP) — Tractor Supply Co. (TSCO) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $255 million.

On a per-share basis, the Brentwood, Tennessee-based company said it had profit of $2.33.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 14 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.27 per share.

The retailer for farmers and ranchers posted revenue of $3.41 billion in the period, missing Street forecasts. Eleven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.46 billion.

Tractor Supply expects full-year earnings to be $10 to $10.10 per share, with revenue in the range of $14.5 billion to $14.6 billion.

