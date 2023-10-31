TPG RE Finance Trust: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — TPG RE Finance Trust Inc. (TRTX) on Tuesday reported a loss of…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — TPG RE Finance Trust Inc. (TRTX) on Tuesday reported a loss of $61.2 million in its third quarter.

The New York-based company said it had a loss of 83 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $1.33 per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 24 cents per share.

The commercial real estate finance company posted revenue of $97.5 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $27 million.

