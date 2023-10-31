TopBuild: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — TopBuild Corp. (BLD) on Tuesday reported third-quarter net income of…

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — TopBuild Corp. (BLD) on Tuesday reported third-quarter net income of $167.6 million.

The Daytona Beach, Florida-based company said it had profit of $5.27 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $5.43 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $4.59 per share.

The insulation products company posted revenue of $1.33 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.3 billion.

TopBuild expects full-year revenue in the range of $5.13 billion to $5.21 billion.

TopBuild shares have increased 40% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 30% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BLD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BLD

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.