Tootsie Roll: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Tootsie Roll Industries Inc. (TR) on Wednesday reported earnings of $34.4 million in its third quarter.

The Chicago-based company said it had profit of 49 cents per share.

The confectionary products maker posted revenue of $248.3 million in the period.

