Thursday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
Bluefield, W.Va. 47, Giles 13
Colonial Heights 28, Petersburg 7
Heritage 34, Kecoughtan 7
Kenston Forest 34, Fuqua School 15
Lafayette 42, York 0
Menchville 39, Denbigh 28
Nandua 33, Washington, Md. 0
Powhatan 44, Clover Hill 8
Prince Edward County 48, Nottoway 42
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.