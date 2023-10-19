Thursday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL= Cosby 27, Huguenot 26, OT Courtland 42, Chancellor 7 Dinwiddie 70, Prince George 21 Eastside 28, Thomas Walker…

PREP FOOTBALL=

Cosby 27, Huguenot 26, OT

Courtland 42, Chancellor 7

Dinwiddie 70, Prince George 21

Eastside 28, Thomas Walker 18

Johnson County, Tenn. 43, Holston 6

Kecoughtan 18, Woodside 10

Rye Cove 28, Chilhowie 17

Spotswood 64, Rockbridge County 6

Tazewell 60, Giles 33

Turner Ashby 55, Harrisonburg 7

Twin Springs 47, Hancock County, Tenn. 14

York 22, Bruton 14

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

