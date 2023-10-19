Thursday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
Cosby 27, Huguenot 26, OT
Courtland 42, Chancellor 7
Dinwiddie 70, Prince George 21
Eastside 28, Thomas Walker 18
Johnson County, Tenn. 43, Holston 6
Kecoughtan 18, Woodside 10
Rye Cove 28, Chilhowie 17
Spotswood 64, Rockbridge County 6
Tazewell 60, Giles 33
Turner Ashby 55, Harrisonburg 7
Twin Springs 47, Hancock County, Tenn. 14
York 22, Bruton 14
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
