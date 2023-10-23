These Credit Cards Offer Free TSA PreCheck

Getting through airport security is one of the worst aspects of traveling. That’s why frequent travelers enroll in TSA PreCheck,…

Getting through airport security is one of the worst aspects of traveling. That’s why frequent travelers enroll in TSA PreCheck, a program that lets you use expedited security lanes and streamlined screening at airports nationwide.

The Transportation Security Administration says 99% of TSA PreCheck passengers spend less than 10 minutes waiting to get through security. But TSA PreCheck isn’t free — it costs $78 or $85 to apply, and you’ll have to renew your membership every five years.

Fortunately, certain credit card providers will reimburse you for the application fee. The benefit may also include Global Entry, a program offered by the Department of Homeland Security. Global Entry provides expedited security screening and accelerated entry at eligible U.S. Customs locations.

Learn more about seven of the best credit cards offering free TSA PreCheck.

Capital One Venture X Rewards Card

Best for overall travel rewards

Rocky Trifari, a travel expert and owner of the travel blog The Rocky Safari, recommends the Capital One Venture X Rewards Card despite the card’s $395 annual fee. “I believe the benefits justify the cost for the average traveler who uses the card with the intention of qualifying for all benefits that are offered,” Trifari says (See Rates & Fees).

The card comes with up to $100 credit for TSA PreCheck or Global Entry. You’ll earn 10 miles per dollar on all hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel, 5 miles per dollar on flights booked through Capital One Travel and 2 miles per dollar on all other purchases.

If you spend $4,000 within the first three months of opening the account, you’ll earn 75,000 bonus miles. And you’ll earn 10,000 bonus miles every year on your anniversary of opening the card. You’ll also receive a $300 annual credit for trips booked through Capital One Travel.

The Platinum Card from American Express

Best for luxury perks

With the AmEx Platinum Card, you’ll earn five points per dollar on up to $500,000 per year on flights booked through American Express Travel. You’ll also earn five points per dollar on eligible prepaid hotels. If you sign up for TSA PreCheck with your Platinum Card, you’ll receive up to an $85 statement credit every four and a half years.

The Platinum Card offers excellent luxury perks, like complimentary access to the American Express Global Lounge Collection. You’ll also receive a $240 digital entertainment credit and a $300 Equinox and SoulCycle at-home bike credit. And if you need help planning a special dinner or buying tickets to an event, you’ll have access to the Platinum Card Concierge.

The Platinum Card does come with a $695 annual fee, making it one of the most expensive credit cards on the market. But frequent travelers who like luxury perks should get their money’s worth (See Rates & Fees).

Bank of America Premium Rewards Credit Card

Best for Bank of America customers

The Bank of America Premium Rewards credit card is a good choice for existing Bank of America customers who want to earn travel rewards. You’ll earn two points for every dollar spent on travel and dining and 1.5 points per dollar spent on all other purchases.

The card has a $95 annual fee and no foreign transaction fees. If you spend $4,000 within 90 days of opening the card, you’ll earn 60,000 bonus points. And you’ll receive up to a $100 credit every four years for TSA PreCheck or Global Entry.

Chase Sapphire Reserve

Best for frequent travelers

The Chase Sapphire Reserve card is an excellent option for frequent travelers. If you spend $4,000 within three months of opening the card, you’ll receive 60,000 bonus points. You’ll receive the most value from your points if you redeem them for travel through Chase. Travel rewards kick in after you spend $300 on travel purchases annually. Cardholders can take advantage of the following rewards:

— Ten points per dollar on hotels and car rentals when you purchase through Chase Ultimate Rewards.

— Ten points per dollar on Chase Dining purchases through Ultimate Rewards.

— Five points per dollar on flights when you purchase travel through Ultimate Rewards.

— Three points per dollar on dining at restaurants, eligible delivery services, takeout and dining out.

— Three points per dollar on other travel worldwide.

You’ll also receive up to a $100 statement credit for your TSA PreCheck enrollment. The card comes with a $550 annual fee, and there’s a $75 fee for each authorized user added to the card.

IHG One Rewards Premier Credit Card

Best for hotel points

If you frequently stay at the InterContinental Hotel Group’s brands, this card is probably worth the $99 annual fee. It comes with a sign-up bonus of 140,000 points when you spend $3,000 within the first three months of opening the account. And you’ll earn up to 26 points for every dollar spent at IHG hotels and resorts.

The IHG One Rewards Premier card comes with other perks, like up to $100 in statement credits for TSA PreCheck every four years. And you’ll earn a $100 statement credit and 10,000 bonus points when you spend $20,000 in one calendar year.

United Explorer Card

Best for United customers

The United Explorer Card is a good choice for frequent United Airlines flyers. The annual fee is waived for the first year, and then it costs $95. You’ll earn up to a $100 statement credit for TSA PreCheck every four years.

You’ll earn 2 miles for every dollar spent on United purchases, dining and hotel accommodations, and 1 mile on all other purchases. You and any companions will receive priority boarding on all United flights, and your first checked bag is free.

Capital One Spark Miles for Business

Best for business owners

Small business owners should check out the Capital One Spark Miles for Business card. You’ll earn 50,000 bonus miles when you spend $4,500 in the first three months. You’ll also earn 5 miles per dollar on hotel and rental car bookings through Capital One Travel and 2 miles per dollar on all other business purchases. The card’s $95 annual fee is waived for the first year (See Rates & Fees).

You can redeem your miles for flights, hotels or vacation packages. You’ll also receive up to a $100 statement credit every four years when you sign up for TSA PreCheck using your Sparks Miles card.

Things to Consider When Choosing a Credit Card

There is no one-size-fits-all solution when it comes to choosing a credit card. Kendall Meade, a certified financial planner at SoFi, recommends selecting a credit card based on your balances, spending and rewards redemption. “Depending on how you spend your money and what you redeem it for, different cards work best for different people,” she says.

For example, if you tend to carry a balance on your credit card, the annual percentage rate will be the most important factor. If you can’t find a card with a 0% introductory APR, the monthly fees will outweigh any rewards you may earn.

And if you choose a card with an annual fee, make sure the rewards outweigh the costs. “There are also some compelling cards that offer great rewards without an annual fee,” Meade says. “So study your options, and unless you are completely certain you will earn more in rewards than you will pay in fees, then it is not worth it.”

