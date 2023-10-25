Thermo Fisher: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) — WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) — Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of $1.72…

WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) — WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) — Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of $1.72 billion.

The Waltham, Massachusetts-based company said it had profit of $4.42 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $5.69 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $5.58 per share.

The maker of scientific instrument and laboratory supplies posted revenue of $10.57 billion in the period, which met Street forecasts.

Thermo Fisher expects full-year earnings to be $21.50 per share, with revenue expected to be $42.7 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TMO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TMO

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.