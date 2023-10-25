VETERANS DAY: What's open, what's closed | Giveaways, specials and other deals | Big crowds expected at Arlington National Cemetery | Veterans Day events
Thermo Fisher: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

October 25, 2023, 6:13 AM

WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) — WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) — Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of $1.72 billion.

The Waltham, Massachusetts-based company said it had profit of $4.42 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $5.69 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $5.58 per share.

The maker of scientific instrument and laboratory supplies posted revenue of $10.57 billion in the period, which met Street forecasts.

Thermo Fisher expects full-year earnings to be $21.50 per share, with revenue expected to be $42.7 billion.

