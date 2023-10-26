The Top Real Estate Companies in Naples

Located on the Gulf of Mexico in southwest Florida, Naples is known for its world-class shopping, arts and dining scene…

Located on the Gulf of Mexico in southwest Florida, Naples is known for its world-class shopping, arts and dining scene and glorious beaches. The average home value in Naples is about $594,000, according to Zillow. That’s a 0.5% increase from a year ago.

But if you’re going to buy a home in Naples, it’s important to find the right real estate agent to team up with. Here are some of the top firms and professionals in the city.

1. Thomas Campbell and Richard Prebish of William Raveis Real Estate

Thomas Campbell and Richard Prebish joined William Raveis Real Estate in 2016 and have been top-producing associates ever since. The duo has sold more than $1.2 billion in real estate since 2020.Tom Campbell moved to Naples after serving in the U.S. military. Richard Prebish moved to Naples, an area to which his family had traveled for three generations, after completing his master’s degree. He’s well-versed in the Port Royal, Aqualane Shores and Old Naples communities.

2. Karen Van Arsdale

Affiliated with Sotheby’s International Realty, Karen Van Arsdale has been selling real estate since 1983, and she’s been involved in more than $2 billion in residential sales since her career started. In 2020, Van Arsdale’s team sold $222 million in real estate. She aims to be the go-to source for clients looking for beachfront homes. Her focus areas include Port Royal, Aqualane Shores and Old Naples.

3. Caine Luxury Team

Affiliated with Keller Williams, Caine Luxury Team prides itself on its solid track record and excellent communications. The firm consists of more than two dozen professionals and focuses on a range of Naples communities that include Bonita Springs, Marco Island, Miromar Lakes and Punta Gorda.

4. The Earls-Lappin Team

With more than 70 years of combined experience, the Earls-Lappin Team has consistently closed on more than $150 million in sales volume year after year. Bill Earls moved to Naples in 1983 and has been selling real estate for almost 40 years with a focus on the luxury market. Aaron Earls recently returned to Naples after serving in the U.S. military and is eager to put his knowledge of the local market to good use. Larry Lappin, a Naples resident since 1995, has been a top-producing agent for more than 20 years. The team, which is affiliated with John R. Wood Properties and Christie’s International Real Estate, focuses on communities that include Port Royal, Park Shore, Grey Oaks and Pelican Bay.

5. Frank Sajtar

Affiliated with William Raveis Real Estate, Frank Sajtar boasts over $1 billion in career sales and sold more than $335 million in real estate in 2021 alone. With a focus on communities that include Port Royal, Aqualane Shores, Coquina Sands, Pelican Bay and Royal Harbor, Sajtar considers himself an expert in luxury real estate in the Naples area.

6. Rex Miller

Affiliated with William Raveis Real Estate, Rex Miller specializes in luxury properties in the Naples area. Since early 2006, Miller has closed roughly 200 transactions totaling almost $1 billion. Miller focuses on areas that include Port Royal, Coquina Sands, Aqualane Shores, The Moorings and Park Shore.

7. Griffin and Forbis

Affiliated with William Raveis Real Estate, Robyn Pfister Griffin and Robert Forbis have been selling real estate in Naples for over 30 years. Robyn Pfister Griffin moved to Naples in 1991 and specializes in waterfront and country club living in luxury communities that include Park Shore, Port Royal, Olde Naples and Aqualane Shores. Robert Forbis moved to southwest Florida as a child and grew up in downtown Naples; his focus is luxury custom homes.

8. Dante DiSabato

Affiliated with William Raveis Real Estate, Dante DiSabato has overseen more than $1 billion in sales in 12 years. With a focus on luxury real estate, DiSabato serves communities that include Pelican Bay, Aqualane Shores, Park Shore, Port Royal and Coquina Sands. He has a strong background in real estate development and is a partner, along with his father, in a company that constructs luxury Naples homes.

9. Paul Arpin

Affiliated with Sotheby’s International Realty, Paul Arpin has more than 25 years of experience in the real estate industry. With a focus on luxury real estate and condos, Arpin serves communities that include Port Royal and Pelican Bay.

10. Kim Price

Affiliated with Sotheby’s International Realty, Kim Price has lived in Naples since 1999. With a focus on luxury properties, Price uses her knowledge of Naples and its unique communities to help buyers find the ideal home. Price focuses on areas that include Park Shore, Coquina Sands, The Moorings and Pelican Bay.

How to Find a Real Estate Agent Near You

Your search for a real estate agent in Naples could start with one of the options above. But make sure to talk to a few different agents before making your choice.

Naples real estate isn’t inexpensive, so it’s important to find an agent who will work within your budget and help you make the most of it. Interviewing a few candidates could help you land on the ideal person for the job.

More from U.S. News

The Top Real Estate Companies in Florida

Real Estate Agent vs. Realtor vs. Broker: What’s the Difference?

The Hottest U.S. Housing Markets

The Top Real Estate Companies in Naples originally appeared on usnews.com