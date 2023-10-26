The First of Long Island: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MELVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — MELVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — The First of Long Island Corp. (FLIC) on Thursday reported net income…

MELVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — MELVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — The First of Long Island Corp. (FLIC) on Thursday reported net income of $6.8 million in its third quarter.

The Melville, New York-based bank said it had earnings of 30 cents per share.

The holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island posted revenue of $42.7 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $23.7 million, beating Street forecasts.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FLIC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FLIC

