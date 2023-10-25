The First Bancshares: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP) — HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP) — The First Bancshares Inc. (FBMS) on Wednesday reported net income of $24.4…

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP) — HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP) — The First Bancshares Inc. (FBMS) on Wednesday reported net income of $24.4 million in its third quarter.

The Hattiesburg, Mississippi-based bank said it had earnings of 77 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 76 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $105 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $80 million, which beat Street forecasts.

