The First Bancshares: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

October 25, 2023, 6:25 PM

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP) — HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP) — The First Bancshares Inc. (FBMS) on Wednesday reported net income of $24.4 million in its third quarter.

The Hattiesburg, Mississippi-based bank said it had earnings of 77 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 76 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $105 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $80 million, which beat Street forecasts.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FBMS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FBMS

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

