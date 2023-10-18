The First Bancorp Inc.: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

DAMARISCOTTA, Maine (AP) — DAMARISCOTTA, Maine (AP) — The First Bancorp Inc. (FNLC) on Wednesday reported net income of $7.5…

DAMARISCOTTA, Maine (AP) — DAMARISCOTTA, Maine (AP) — The First Bancorp Inc. (FNLC) on Wednesday reported net income of $7.5 million in its third quarter.

The bank, based in Damariscotta, Maine, said it had earnings of 67 cents per share.

The bank posted revenue of $37.1 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $19.8 million, which beat Street forecasts.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FNLC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FNLC

