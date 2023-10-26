Live Radio
The Bancorp: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Bancorp: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

October 26, 2023, 4:39 PM

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — The Bancorp Inc. (TBBK) on Thursday reported net income of $50.1 million in its third quarter.

The bank, based in Wilmington, Delaware, said it had earnings of 92 cents per share.

