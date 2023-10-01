The 6 Best Grand Canyon Bus Tours From Las Vegas

While the Strip is certainly one of Las Vegas’ most famous features, it’s not all the city has to offer.…

While the Strip is certainly one of Las Vegas’ most famous features, it’s not all the city has to offer. A trip to Las Vegas wouldn’t be complete without experiencing the awe-inspiring natural wonders just outside of it, such as the Grand Canyon. Tourists and locals alike will enjoy a break from the bright lights and bustling city on a bus tour to the Grand Canyon. As one of the largest natural canyons on Earth, the Grand Canyon is more than 270 miles long, meaning there are multiple destinations to explore; the most popular are the South and West Rims.

We’ve rounded up the top options for Grand Canyon bus tours from Las Vegas, whether you seek an adventurous ride or a more tranquil sightseeing experience.

Best Overall: Grand Canyon West Rim Bus/Helicopter & Landing Tour with Optional Skywalk

Tour operator: Canyon Tours

Price: From $358 per person

Duration: About 10 hours

Visitors can experience the ultimate Grand Canyon bus tour paired with an unforgettable helicopter ride down to the floor of the canyon. The adventure begins on an air-conditioned tour bus that departs from the Vegas Strip and carries passengers to the West Rim. From there, passengers will board a helicopter that descends 4,000 feet, landing on the floor of the canyon. Visitors can explore the canyon floor before reboarding the motorcoach and continuing onto Grand Canyon West, which is home to Guano Point, Eagle Point and Hualapai Ranch. You’ll also have the option to brave the world-famous glass Skywalk for sweeping views (and an additional fee).

Local tip: Grand Canyon West is located on the Hualapai Indian Reservation, which is owned and operated by the Hualapai Tribal Nation. In the tribe’s traditions, the Grand Canyon and the Colorado River are considered living, spiritual entities. When visiting Grand Canyon West, travelers are immersed in the rich culture and history of the Hualapai Nation.

View & Book Tickets: Canyon Tours

Best West Rim Tour: Grand Canyon West Rim Bus Tour with Lunch, Hoover Dam Stop and Skywalk

Tour operator: Grand Canyon Destinations

Price: From $109 per person

Duration: About 11 hours

Located in Peach Springs, Arizona, the West Rim is only a few hours from Las Vegas. This tour will show you the best that the West Rim has to offer, including the glass-bottomed Grand Canyon Skywalk bridge (for an added fee). After being picked up from select Vegas hotels and traveling three hours on an air-conditioned luxury bus, passengers get to spend up to four hours exploring the West Rim. A must-see lookout point at the West Rim is Guano Point, from which you can hike to Highpoint Hike and get a view of the Colorado River.

A unique feature of this tour is that you get to stop at the Hoover Dam for a photo during the bus journey. You can also choose from several upgrades, including a Skywalk admission ticket, a helicopter ride or a boat excursion. A lunch box, snacks and plenty of water are included with the tour.

Local tip: Because it’s closer to the Las Vegas desert, this side of the Grand Canyon is the warmest year-round, with hot and dry summers, mild shoulder seasons, and occasional snowfall in the winter.

View & Book Tickets: Viator

Best South Rim Tour: Grand Canyon South Rim Bus Tour from Las Vegas

Tour operator: Grand Canyon Destinations

Price: From $79 per person

Duration: About 15 to 16 hours

A South Rim bus tour offers a quieter, more historic sightseeing experience. The South Rim is one of the most popular parts of Grand Canyon National Park. Guests can see the wide variety of flora and fauna native to the area. This bus tour — which takes around four hours to get to the South Rim’s Mather Point from Vegas — gives visitors the opportunity to walk along Bright Angel Trail; it leads to Bright Angel Lodge, located in the Village Historic District.

You can also stock up on food and souvenirs at the Grand Canyon Visitor Center, since the tour only includes a box lunch and water. Or, upgrade your excursion with the guided walking tour add-on. Another historic part of the tour is the scenic drive along the famous Route 66, one of the first U.S. highways.

Local tip: Located farther from Vegas, the South Rim is cooler, with rainy and snowy winters, and more moderate temperatures in spring, summer and fall.

View & Book Tickets: Viator | GetYourGuide

Best Budget: Grand Canyon National Park South Rim Tour from Las Vegas with Lunch

Tour operator: National Park Express

Price: From $79 per person

Duration: About 13 hours

For visitors looking for a fun-filled day trip that won’t break the bank, National Park Express offers a low-price tour of the South Rim, departing from Las Vegas at Treasure Island. But a low price doesn’t mean that customers miss out on the full experience. The guided bus tour includes lunch, bottled water and a granola bar to snack on during the day, as well as admission to some of the most popular Grand Canyon destinations, like Mather Point and Bright Angel Point. Visitors get the experience of a lifetime for a reasonable price.

Local tip: Visitors who are looking to experience the wildlife native to the area often choose the South Rim of the Grand Canyon, which is home to more animal species than the West Rim, such as coyotes and bighorn sheep.

View & Book Tickets: Viator | GetYourGuide

Best All-Inclusive: Grand Canyon West Rim Bus Tour & Hoover Dam Photo Stop with Optional Skywalk

Tour operator: Comedy on Deck Tours

Price: From $99 per adult

Duration: About 10.5 hours

This full-day Grand Canyon tour run by Comedy on Deck Tours gives guests several options to customize their experience, such as a VIP Skywalk tour. But there is also a great base package. Guests are treated to not one but two sit-down meals from local restaurants: a freshly prepared breakfast and a BBQ lunch with an incredible view of the canyon. Additionally, this all-inclusive tour also stops at the Hoover Dam on the way to the Grand Canyon, so guests get to experience two national landmarks for the price of one. The professional comedian step-on tour guide makes for an even more fun experience.

Local tip: The West Rim is typically less crowded than the South Rim, so it may be a good option for your Grand Canyon destination if you’re hoping to avoid all the tourist congestion.

View & Book Tickets: Viator | GetYourGuide

Best for Families: Grand Canyon South Rim Bus Tour

Tour operator: Canyon Tours

Price: $85 per person

Duration: About 14 hours

Although there are plenty of kid-approved activities in Las Vegas itself, a day trip to the Grand Canyon is a must-see for any family vacation. This South Rim bus tour from Canyon Tours offers a full day of activities that kids of all ages will enjoy.

Not only will youngsters marvel at the beauty of the canyon, but they can also have an interactive experience at the IMAX theater, which plays a film that takes you into the center of the canyon. Visitor centers throughout the park also offer free activities that allow children between the ages of 4 and 14 to earn an official Junior Ranger badge and learn about nature, history and park preservation.

Local tip: The South Rim is divided into different viewpoint areas that visitors can explore. One of the most popular viewpoints is Hermit Road, which is ideal for families with children.

View & Book Tickets: Canyon Tours

Why Trust U.S. News Travel

Taylore Fox is a Las Vegas local who has two decades’ worth of experience living in and exploring the city. As an experienced writer, reader, researcher and learner, she believes there is always something new to learn and explore, even in one’s own hometown.

You might also be interested in:

— The Top Vegas Shows

— The Top Las Vegas Tours

— The Top Grand Canyon Helicopter Tours

More from U.S. News

The 15 Best Las Vegas Tours

The 21 Best Vegas Shows of 2023

24 Top Things to Do in Las Vegas With Kids

The 6 Best Grand Canyon Bus Tours From Las Vegas originally appeared on usnews.com