TFS Financial: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CLEVELAND (AP) — CLEVELAND (AP) — TFS Financial Corp. (TFSL) on Thursday reported profit of $19.5 million in its fiscal…

CLEVELAND (AP) — CLEVELAND (AP) — TFS Financial Corp. (TFSL) on Thursday reported profit of $19.5 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Cleveland-based company said it had net income of 7 cents.

The holding company for Third Federal Savings and Loan posted revenue of $173.8 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $75.5 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $75.3 million, or 26 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $305 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TFSL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TFSL

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.