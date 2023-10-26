Texas Roadhouse: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Texas Roadhouse Inc. (TXRH) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $63.8…

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Texas Roadhouse Inc. (TXRH) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $63.8 million.

The Louisville, Kentucky-based company said it had net income of 95 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 13 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.05 per share.

The restaurant chain posted revenue of $1.12 billion in the period, meeting Street forecasts.

