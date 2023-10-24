Texas Instruments: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Texas Instruments Inc. (TXN) on Tuesday reported third-quarter net income of $1.71 billion. The…

DALLAS (AP) — Texas Instruments Inc. (TXN) on Tuesday reported third-quarter net income of $1.71 billion.

The Dallas-based company said it had profit of $1.85 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $1.80 per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.81 per share.

The chipmaker posted revenue of $4.53 billion in the period, which also missed Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.57 billion.

For the current quarter ending in December, Texas Instruments said it expects revenue in the range of $3.93 billion to $4.27 billion. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had expected revenue of $4.82 billion.

