Territorial Bancorp: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

Territorial Bancorp: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

October 27, 2023, 4:41 PM

HONOLULU (AP) — HONOLULU (AP) — Territorial Bancorp Inc. (TBNK) on Friday reported net income of $880,000 in its third quarter.

The bank, based in Honolulu, said it had earnings of 10 cents per share.

The holding company for Territorial Savings Bank posted revenue of $18 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $10.6 million, which did not meet Street forecasts.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TBNK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TBNK

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

