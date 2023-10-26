Live Radio
Terex: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

October 26, 2023, 4:42 PM

NORWALK, Conn. (AP) — NORWALK, Conn. (AP) — Terex Corp. (TEX) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $119.2 million.

The Norwalk, Connecticut-based company said it had profit of $1.75 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.67 per share.

The machinery products maker posted revenue of $1.29 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.25 billion.

Terex expects full-year earnings to be $7.05 per share, with revenue expected to be $5.15 billion.

