Teradyne: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NORTH READING, Mass. (AP) — NORTH READING, Mass. (AP) — Teradyne Inc. (TER) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of…

NORTH READING, Mass. (AP) — NORTH READING, Mass. (AP) — Teradyne Inc. (TER) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $128.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the North Reading, Massachusetts-based company said it had profit of 78 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 80 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 72 cents per share.

The maker of wireless products, data storage and equipment to test semiconductors posted revenue of $703.7 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $684.4 million.

For the current quarter ending in December, Teradyne expects its per-share earnings to range from 58 cents to 78 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $640 million to $700 million for the fiscal fourth quarter. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had expected revenue of $687.9 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TER at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TER

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.