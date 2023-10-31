Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Tennant: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

Tennant: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

October 31, 2023, 9:06 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (AP) — EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (AP) — Tennant Co. (TNC) on Tuesday reported earnings of $22.9 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Eden Prairie, Minnesota-based company said it had net income of $1.21. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs, came to $1.34 per share.

The maker of products for cleaning floors, parking lots and hospitals posted revenue of $304.7 million in the period.

Tennant expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.70 to $6.10 per share, with revenue in the range of $1.23 billion to $1.25 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TNC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TNC

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up