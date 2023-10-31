Tennant: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (AP) — EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (AP) — Tennant Co. (TNC) on Tuesday reported earnings of $22.9 million…

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (AP) — Tennant Co. (TNC) on Tuesday reported earnings of $22.9 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Eden Prairie, Minnesota-based company said it had net income of $1.21. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs, came to $1.34 per share.

The maker of products for cleaning floors, parking lots and hospitals posted revenue of $304.7 million in the period.

Tennant expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.70 to $6.10 per share, with revenue in the range of $1.23 billion to $1.25 billion.

