Teledyne: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — Teledyne Technologies Inc. (TDY) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of…

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — Teledyne Technologies Inc. (TDY) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of $198.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Thousand Oaks, California-based company said it had net income of $4.15. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $5.05 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $4.75 per share.

The defense and aerospace industry supplier posted revenue of $1.4 billion in the period, missing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.43 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TDY at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TDY

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.