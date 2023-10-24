Teladoc: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

PURCHASE, N.Y. (AP) — PURCHASE, N.Y. (AP) — Teladoc Inc. (TDOC) on Tuesday reported a loss of $57.1 million in…

PURCHASE, N.Y. (AP) — PURCHASE, N.Y. (AP) — Teladoc Inc. (TDOC) on Tuesday reported a loss of $57.1 million in its third quarter.

The Purchase, New York-based company said it had a loss of 35 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 37 cents per share.

The telehealth services provider posted revenue of $660.2 million in the period, missing Street forecasts. Eleven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $662.7 million.

For the current quarter ending in December, Teladoc said it expects revenue in the range of $658 million to $683 million.

The company expects a full-year loss of $1.50 to $1.40 per share, with revenue ranging from $2.6 billion to $2.63 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TDOC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TDOC

