Teen Jobs That Pay Well

If you’re a teenager or college student, there’s a good chance you will have a job for at least part…

If you’re a teenager or college student, there’s a good chance you will have a job for at least part of the year.

Keep reading to see eight jobs for teens that pay well. National wage data comes from figures released this year by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. They are, however, based on last year, so you may find slightly higher wages now if you’re a teenager looking for work.

— Restaurant team member.

— Warehouse team member.

— Food delivery worker.

— Delivery truck driver.

— Barista.

— Retail salesperson.

— Receptionist.

— Recreation and fitness worker.

[See: Best Remote Working Jobs.]

Restaurant Team Member

Median hourly wage in 2022: $13.52 per hour

This type of job is a rite of passage for many teenagers. Restaurants need workers year-round, and teens may nab a job working as a server, host, dishwasher or cook.

How much you will earn depends on your exact duties, but there is a chance to make a good income, especially if tips are involved. Overall, food and beverage service and related workers had median wages of $13.52 an hour last year.

Warehouse Team Member

Median hourly wage in 2022: $19.55 per hour

This isn’t exactly a traditional teenage job — your parents probably didn’t work in a warehouse — but online shopping has become such a force that warehouses are actively advertising positions as summer or holiday jobs for teenagers.

It isn’t glamorous work. You might be stocking shelves, organizing products or cleaning the warehouse. You could be asked to work a night shift. But it might be a good fit if you don’t want to work in customer service, and could provide good experience for a future career in warehouse management, such as working as a logistician. Plus, the money isn’t too bad. Keep in mind that $19.55 an hour is the median pay for last year. Odds are, with inflation, you may get paid something a little higher.

Food Delivery Worker

Median hourly wage in 2022: $17.10 per hour

Yes, you could be a pizza delivery driver. Or you might work for a food delivery service like Grubhub.

You’ll want to think about this carefully, however. First of all, most pizza chains will only hire teenagers to drive and deliver pizzas if they are at least 18 years old. So if you’re younger, this may not be a good fit. Secondly, you should consider whether you want to put a lot of wear and tear on your car — or your parents’ car. Thirdly, sometimes there are news stories about delivery drivers being robbed. Especially if you work at night, it may not be the safest job out there.

On the other hand, you may work in a safe community, enjoy being on the road and feel that the tips offset any downside.

[READ: Best Outdoor Jobs.]

Delivery Truck Drivers

Median hourly wage in 2022:$18.38 per hour

Working as a delivery truck driver may be a good job for some teenagers, but it depends on the business at which you work. Generally, it can be a difficult job to get for a teenager under age 18 or even 21, depending on where you’re driving. For instance, if you’re under 21, you typically can’t drive a commercial vehicle from one state to another.

Still, maybe there’s a local business, like a furniture store or a pharmacy, that could use some seasonal help with deliveries.

Barista

Median hourly wage in 2022: $13.52 per hour

If you like the idea of working at a coffeehouse and (probably) getting copious amounts of free or discounted beverages and snacks, and you like the energy created when customers are clamoring for their favorite drinks, this could be a fun gig. If you’re working with other teenagers and pulling in tips, it could be even more fun and profitable.

Retail Salesperson

Median hourly wage in 2022: $14.79 per hour

Another classic in the annals of teenage summer gigs is the retail job. Retail can be thankless or it can be really satisfying, or a bit of both, depending on the specifics of your work.

It can be great for seasonal work or to pick up a few hours during weekends or evenings after school.

It’s a position and career that entails getting to know a store inside and out. If you’re a people person, you’ll thrive, since customer service is so important. You’ll likely handle a cash register. You may be in the store room organizing shipments. Of course, if you really love this job, it could be the first step to someday having a career in retail and becoming a store manager, regional manager or retail-focused office worker.

Receptionist

Median hourly wage in 2022: $16.33 per hour

Receptionist jobs are typically front desk roles where you’ll be answering phones and welcoming guests to the business. Similar to retail, you’ll wind up getting to know a lot about the company you’re working for. It can be an excellent way to start off at a business that you may want to work for long term.

So what types of places hire receptionists? Just about anywhere — a car dealership, your local community center, a doctor’s office and nearly any company open for business. How many of them hire teenagers? That’s a harder question to answer. You can call and ask or look for ads at job sites. You could also try working for a temporary staffing agency, which might send you to work as a receptionist at various companies in your community to fill in when the regular receptionist goes on vacation.

[Read: Best Gig Economy Jobs.]

Recreation and Fitness Worker

Median hourly wage in 2022: $15.23 per hour

For some teenagers — or seasoned adults, for that matter — becoming a recreation and fitness worker could be a dream job. Many recreation and fitness workers work at community centers like the YMCA, public pools, parks, gyms and nursing facilities.

Depending on your interests and experience, you could be a lifeguard at a swimming pool, a summer camp counselor or work at a nature center. All day, you’re helping people get exercise or broaden their horizons. Maybe at a nursing facility you’ll teach art to senior citizens — and in the process, you get to do pretty much the same stuff and get paid for it.

You also might discover a future occupation — for instance, being a YMCA counselor one summer and a teacher a few years later.

More from U.S. News

The Pros and Cons of Having Your Teen Work a Part-Time Job

Fun Part-Time Jobs for Retirement

19 Part-Time Retirement Jobs That Pay Well

Teen Jobs That Pay Well originally appeared on usnews.com

Update 10/13/23: This story was published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.