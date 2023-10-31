Techne: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Techne Corp. (TECH) on Tuesday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $51 million. The Minneapolis-based…

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Techne Corp. (TECH) on Tuesday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $51 million.

The Minneapolis-based company said it had profit of 31 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 41 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 44 cents per share.

The maker of medical testing and diagnostic products posted revenue of $276.9 million in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $289.8 million.

