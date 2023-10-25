Taylor Morrison: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Taylor Morrison Home Corp. (TMHC) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of $170.7…

On a per-share basis, the Scottsdale, Arizona-based company said it had net income of $1.54. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.62 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.52 per share.

The home builder posted revenue of $1.68 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.66 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TMHC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TMHC

